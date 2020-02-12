4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE

Amenities
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking. The 2 bd/2 bth condo is furnished but you can bring your own if preferred. There is a carport assigned and ample guest parking. Community has a active club house, includes open area for playing cards, pool tables, heated pool, tennis and bocci courts, and bingo every Thursday. Nice home for a long term renter.