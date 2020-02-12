All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:01 AM

4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE

4809 Myrtle Oak Drive · (352) 406-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Sunnybrook Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
tennis court
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking. The 2 bd/2 bth condo is furnished but you can bring your own if preferred. There is a carport assigned and ample guest parking. Community has a active club house, includes open area for playing cards, pool tables, heated pool, tennis and bocci courts, and bingo every Thursday. Nice home for a long term renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
