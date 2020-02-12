4747 AZALEA DRIVE

Amenities

55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room. Be with your guests while you are cooking! Living Room is spacious, and adjourns out the back to a Screen Enclosed Porch with a closet where you can add your own washer & dryer! Two Bedrooms and a Walk-in Closet! One bath has a completely updated shower!! Enjoy the Florida breezes on your front porch! The condo complex is located at the end of Azalea and there is NO thru traffic. Thus, this community is very quiet and tucked away, yet as soon as you depart Azalea, you are just 1/4 mile from US 19 for all your shopping needs. Publix Grocery & the shopping plaza is just 1/4 mile, even a Cracker Barrel is right there as well! Do you love McDonalds? There is one of those too! If you love to walk, this plaza is actually walking distance! There is a lovely wide walkway on Marine Parkway. New Port Richey is just 16 miles to the popular Clearwater Beach, and 8 Miles to Honeymoon Island Beach, and 5 Miles to Howard Beach & Park! Location is amazing!! Go North 20 miles to Weeki Wachee and kayak in the beautiful rivers, or go South to busy Clearwater and amazing beaches. You get the best of both worlds half way in between! Tampa Airport just 30 minutes as well. Schedule your showing today!!