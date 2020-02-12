All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 4747 AZALEA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

4747 AZALEA DRIVE

4747 Azalea Drive · (727) 372-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Imperial Embassy Condo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room. Be with your guests while you are cooking! Living Room is spacious, and adjourns out the back to a Screen Enclosed Porch with a closet where you can add your own washer & dryer! Two Bedrooms and a Walk-in Closet! One bath has a completely updated shower!! Enjoy the Florida breezes on your front porch! The condo complex is located at the end of Azalea and there is NO thru traffic. Thus, this community is very quiet and tucked away, yet as soon as you depart Azalea, you are just 1/4 mile from US 19 for all your shopping needs. Publix Grocery & the shopping plaza is just 1/4 mile, even a Cracker Barrel is right there as well! Do you love McDonalds? There is one of those too! If you love to walk, this plaza is actually walking distance! There is a lovely wide walkway on Marine Parkway. New Port Richey is just 16 miles to the popular Clearwater Beach, and 8 Miles to Honeymoon Island Beach, and 5 Miles to Howard Beach & Park! Location is amazing!! Go North 20 miles to Weeki Wachee and kayak in the beautiful rivers, or go South to busy Clearwater and amazing beaches. You get the best of both worlds half way in between! Tampa Airport just 30 minutes as well. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have any available units?
4747 AZALEA DRIVE has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have?
Some of 4747 AZALEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 AZALEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4747 AZALEA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 AZALEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 AZALEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4747 AZALEA DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity