Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Island bar and sink. Breakfast area overlooks large tiled family room. Master suite downstairs with 2 walk in closets and granite counter tops; separate shower and tub. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Playroom/bonus area in between BRs. Crown molding throughout entire house. 2 car garage. Screened inground pool with separate hot tub. Pool service include. Pets ok. Off island.



(RLNE5830416)