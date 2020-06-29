All apartments in Nassau County
Find more places like 85465 Amaryllis Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nassau County, FL
/
85465 Amaryllis Court
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:48 PM

85465 Amaryllis Court

85465 Amaryllis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

85465 Amaryllis Court, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have any available units?
85465 Amaryllis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
Is 85465 Amaryllis Court currently offering any rent specials?
85465 Amaryllis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85465 Amaryllis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 85465 Amaryllis Court is pet friendly.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court offer parking?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not offer parking.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have a pool?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not have a pool.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have accessible units?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85465 Amaryllis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 85465 Amaryllis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLNeptune Beach, FLKingsland, GASawgrass, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FLAsbury Lake, FLWorld Golf Village, FLStarke, FLSt. Simons, GASt. Augustine, FLVillano Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville