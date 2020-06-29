76309 Deerwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home. Formal Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Large Eat-In Kitchen with lots of Cabinets and Large Center Island overlooking Family Room. Master Suite features Walk-In Closet and Private Bath with Enclosed Shower and Garden Tub perfect for soaking. Two generously sized Guest Bedrooms. Bonus Dedicated Office or Fourth Bedroom. Separate Laundry Room. Two Car Garage. Large fenced Backyard. Community features include Pool, Clubhouse, Soccer Field and Basketball Court. Small pets ok with additional Pet Fee.



Additional Information:



To Schedule a Showing please visit:

www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



Frequently Asked Questions are available at:

www.NestTenders.com/common-questions



This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!



Reach Out:

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM



Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.



(RLNE2175056)