Nassau County, FL
76309 Deerwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

76309 Deerwood Drive

76309 Deerwood Drive · (904) 236-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL 32097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 76309 Deerwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2302 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home. Formal Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Large Eat-In Kitchen with lots of Cabinets and Large Center Island overlooking Family Room. Master Suite features Walk-In Closet and Private Bath with Enclosed Shower and Garden Tub perfect for soaking. Two generously sized Guest Bedrooms. Bonus Dedicated Office or Fourth Bedroom. Separate Laundry Room. Two Car Garage. Large fenced Backyard. Community features include Pool, Clubhouse, Soccer Field and Basketball Court. Small pets ok with additional Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

Reach Out:
www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

(RLNE2175056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
76309 Deerwood Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76309 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 76309 Deerwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76309 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
76309 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76309 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 76309 Deerwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 76309 Deerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76309 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 76309 Deerwood Drive has a pool.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 76309 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 76309 Deerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76309 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 76309 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
