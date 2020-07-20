All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

31177 Grassy Parke Drive

31177 Grassy Parke Dr · No Longer Available
Location

31177 Grassy Parke Dr, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming brick home located in the desirable Flora Parke subdivision. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, split floor plan, formal dining room, breakfast nook off the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Sliding glass door opens from living room onto a covered patio and onto your low maintenance fenced in backyard with a centered fire pit. 2 car attached garage. washer and dryer included in rental. Convenient to public schools, shopping, dining and much more. Pet friendly property. Pet fee applies per owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have any available units?
31177 Grassy Parke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have?
Some of 31177 Grassy Parke Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31177 Grassy Parke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31177 Grassy Parke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31177 Grassy Parke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive offers parking.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have a pool?
No, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have accessible units?
No, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31177 Grassy Parke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31177 Grassy Parke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
