31177 Grassy Parke Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming brick home located in the desirable Flora Parke subdivision. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, split floor plan, formal dining room, breakfast nook off the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Sliding glass door opens from living room onto a covered patio and onto your low maintenance fenced in backyard with a centered fire pit. 2 car attached garage. washer and dryer included in rental. Convenient to public schools, shopping, dining and much more. Pet friendly property. Pet fee applies per owners approval.