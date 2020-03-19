990 8th ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available for February and March 2021!Beachy condo located in the heart of Olde Naples, fully furnished, large kitchen, spacious lanai, laundry in residence , available for all Winter months now. Walk to beach, shopping, dining, fishing at pier or City dock. Off street assigned parking. Large spacious rooms, fully equipped cooks kitchen, new walk in shower, large private lanai.

Spend your winter in sunny Naples, in a premium location.

Contact Remtal Agent for details. Small dog ok with approval.. sales tax applies to all leases less than six months.