All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 990 8th ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
990 8th ST S
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:04 PM

990 8th ST S

990 8th Street South · (239) 961-2389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

990 8th Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available for February and March 2021!Beachy condo located in the heart of Olde Naples, fully furnished, large kitchen, spacious lanai, laundry in residence , available for all Winter months now. Walk to beach, shopping, dining, fishing at pier or City dock. Off street assigned parking. Large spacious rooms, fully equipped cooks kitchen, new walk in shower, large private lanai.
Spend your winter in sunny Naples, in a premium location.
Contact Remtal Agent for details. Small dog ok with approval.. sales tax applies to all leases less than six months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 8th ST S have any available units?
990 8th ST S has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 8th ST S have?
Some of 990 8th ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 8th ST S currently offering any rent specials?
990 8th ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 8th ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 8th ST S is pet friendly.
Does 990 8th ST S offer parking?
Yes, 990 8th ST S does offer parking.
Does 990 8th ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 8th ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 8th ST S have a pool?
No, 990 8th ST S does not have a pool.
Does 990 8th ST S have accessible units?
No, 990 8th ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 990 8th ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 8th ST S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 990 8th ST S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity