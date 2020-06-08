875 Gulf Shore BLVD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

ALL NEW! This 5 bedroom, 5 bath house is Half -block walk to the beach and central to both 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South shopping and dining.From the moment one enters the front door you enjoy a spacious living area, offering a sectional, 2 matching chairs and a large TV.The kitchen has granite counters and is open to the living and dining areas.The Dining area has a table and 10 chairs.The master suite offers a king bed, TV, walk-in closet, private bath and access to the pool.There is a den off the master suite that has a pull-out, chairs, desk area and TV. The 1st guest bedroom has a king bed, closet, TV. and private bath with a walk-in shower, access to the pool and outdoor area.The 2nd guest bedroom has a king bed, TV., hall bath with a walk-in shower and doors leading to the front porch. The 3rd guest bedroom has a queen bed, private bath with a tub/shower combo.The upstairs guest quarters has a living area with a TV, kitchen, laundry, king bed and a bath with a combo tub/shower.The indoor-outdoor living space has a custom, resort-style, heated pool/spa, marble decking, chaises, grill, fridge, pool bar, TV, dining table, swing, outdoor shower and a yard in the back.