Naples, FL
875 Gulf Shore BLVD S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

875 Gulf Shore BLVD S

875 Gulf Shore Boulevard South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

875 Gulf Shore Boulevard South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 10 Bath · 4769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ALL NEW! This 5 bedroom, 5 bath house is Half -block walk to the beach and central to both 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South shopping and dining.From the moment one enters the front door you enjoy a spacious living area, offering a sectional, 2 matching chairs and a large TV.The kitchen has granite counters and is open to the living and dining areas.The Dining area has a table and 10 chairs.The master suite offers a king bed, TV, walk-in closet, private bath and access to the pool.There is a den off the master suite that has a pull-out, chairs, desk area and TV. The 1st guest bedroom has a king bed, closet, TV. and private bath with a walk-in shower, access to the pool and outdoor area.The 2nd guest bedroom has a king bed, TV., hall bath with a walk-in shower and doors leading to the front porch. The 3rd guest bedroom has a queen bed, private bath with a tub/shower combo.The upstairs guest quarters has a living area with a TV, kitchen, laundry, king bed and a bath with a combo tub/shower.The indoor-outdoor living space has a custom, resort-style, heated pool/spa, marble decking, chaises, grill, fridge, pool bar, TV, dining table, swing, outdoor shower and a yard in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have any available units?
875 Gulf Shore BLVD S has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have?
Some of 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S currently offering any rent specials?
875 Gulf Shore BLVD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S pet-friendly?
No, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S offer parking?
No, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S does not offer parking.
Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have a pool?
Yes, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S has a pool.
Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have accessible units?
No, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Gulf Shore BLVD S has units with dishwashers.
