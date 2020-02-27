All apartments in Naples
723 Willowhead DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:07 PM

723 Willowhead DR

723 Willowhead Drive · (239) 250-9027
Location

723 Willowhead Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Located minutes from world-class shopping, restaurants and 7 blocks to the pristine Gulf beaches, this completely remodeled and updated Park Shore pool home offers 3 BRs, 3 Bths and a sparkling heated pool. A circular driveway welcomes you to this private, serene and lushly landscaped vacation experience. The LR features new furniture, a large flat-screen TV and sliders opening onto the patio. Enjoy unlimited WiFi access and stream your favorite music throughout the home with the Sonos sound system. Cooks will delight in the designer kitchen with granite countertops, high-end appliances and more. The master bedroom suite has a king bed and sliders opening onto the lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen bed and the flexible 3rd bedroom can be configured as either a den, bedroom with either XL twin beds or a king bed. All bedrooms are enhanced with custom built-ins, crown moldings, plantation shutters and flat screen TVs. Enjoy outdoor gatherings and meals on the patio, or relax in privacy overlooking the pool. Private Park Shore Beach Pass is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Willowhead DR have any available units?
723 Willowhead DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Willowhead DR have?
Some of 723 Willowhead DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Willowhead DR currently offering any rent specials?
723 Willowhead DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Willowhead DR pet-friendly?
No, 723 Willowhead DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 723 Willowhead DR offer parking?
No, 723 Willowhead DR does not offer parking.
Does 723 Willowhead DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Willowhead DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Willowhead DR have a pool?
Yes, 723 Willowhead DR has a pool.
Does 723 Willowhead DR have accessible units?
No, 723 Willowhead DR does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Willowhead DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Willowhead DR has units with dishwashers.
