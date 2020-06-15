All apartments in Naples
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:57 PM

601 7th AVE S

601 7th Avenue South · (239) 537-1691
Location

601 7th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
No short term, less than 6 months, rentals are being taken at the present time.
Location location location... 2 blocks off 5th Ave. S. and 6-7 blocks to the beach! This quiet enclave of 9 units will grant you a peaceful vacation in beautiful downtown Naples. Entirely new "everything" within the last 2 years, so rest assured you will have quality product. 3rd bedroom is set up as den, but offers a pull out bed for guest overflow. The pool is quiet enjoyable and relaxing. Secured parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 7th AVE S have any available units?
601 7th AVE S has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 7th AVE S have?
Some of 601 7th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 7th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
601 7th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 7th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 601 7th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 601 7th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 601 7th AVE S does offer parking.
Does 601 7th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 7th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 7th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 601 7th AVE S has a pool.
Does 601 7th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 601 7th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 601 7th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 7th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
