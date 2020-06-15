601 7th AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

No short term, less than 6 months, rentals are being taken at the present time.

Location location location... 2 blocks off 5th Ave. S. and 6-7 blocks to the beach! This quiet enclave of 9 units will grant you a peaceful vacation in beautiful downtown Naples. Entirely new "everything" within the last 2 years, so rest assured you will have quality product. 3rd bedroom is set up as den, but offers a pull out bed for guest overflow. The pool is quiet enjoyable and relaxing. Secured parking!