4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

OPEN for 2021 Season! Completely Renovated! This beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bath, 18th Floor condo, offers stunning gulf views! No expense has been spared in this renovation, with top of the line furnishings, beautiful cabinetry, wood flooring, and quartz, through the kitchen and baths, gives this residence a crisp and clean feel. The Kitchen has upgraded appliances, quartz counters, bar, and opens through to the living area for easy entertaining. The Living Room has a couch, two swivel accompany chairs, and a contemporary leather recliner and a large-screen TV.The Dining area has a rectangular table, six chairs.The Master suite offers a king bed, large TV. walk-in closet, access directly to the lanai, and private bath.The guest bedroom has a queen bed, TV, walk-in closet, lanai, and bath with a walk-in shower.The lanai has a table and chairs to dine out. The Vistas has recently updated their amenities, pool/spa, outdoor area as of Fall, 2018. They offer wonderful amenities, including 24-hour front desk attendant, state-of-the-art fitness center, social rooms, card room, extra storage and garage parking.A short boardwalk will take you from the pool deck to the white sand beach.