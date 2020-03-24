All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:17 AM

4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4651 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4651 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1805 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
OPEN for 2021 Season! Completely Renovated! This beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bath, 18th Floor condo, offers stunning gulf views! No expense has been spared in this renovation, with top of the line furnishings, beautiful cabinetry, wood flooring, and quartz, through the kitchen and baths, gives this residence a crisp and clean feel. The Kitchen has upgraded appliances, quartz counters, bar, and opens through to the living area for easy entertaining. The Living Room has a couch, two swivel accompany chairs, and a contemporary leather recliner and a large-screen TV.The Dining area has a rectangular table, six chairs.The Master suite offers a king bed, large TV. walk-in closet, access directly to the lanai, and private bath.The guest bedroom has a queen bed, TV, walk-in closet, lanai, and bath with a walk-in shower.The lanai has a table and chairs to dine out. The Vistas has recently updated their amenities, pool/spa, outdoor area as of Fall, 2018. They offer wonderful amenities, including 24-hour front desk attendant, state-of-the-art fitness center, social rooms, card room, extra storage and garage parking.A short boardwalk will take you from the pool deck to the white sand beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity