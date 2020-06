Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available 5/1/2019 for $2,000 a month. Indulge yourself in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located at Bayfront in downtown Naples. Live above several restaurants, shops and a marina, where an active lifestyle calls. Enjoy relaxing days and exciting evenings. Bayfront offers secure buildings and garages, 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, 2 tennis courts, barbecue grills, and exercise room. Walk to Tin City, 5th Avenue and the beach. Nothing else compares.