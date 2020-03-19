All apartments in Naples
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

450 BAYFRONT PL

450 Bayfront Place · (888) 534-1116
Location

450 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4203 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This downtown Naples 2 bedroom plus den 3 full baths is in the mixed-use community of Bayfront. Picture yourself living in this elegant open floor plan with stunning courtyard and water view. Wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and lovely granite counter tops. The community offers 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, a tennis and 2 pickleball courts, exercise and community rooms and gas barbeque grills. Want to socialize? Step downstairs to enjoy one of the six restaurants, shops, marina and plaza. Stroll down to our famed 5th Ave for more entertainment or catch the sunset at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 BAYFRONT PL have any available units?
450 BAYFRONT PL has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 BAYFRONT PL have?
Some of 450 BAYFRONT PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 BAYFRONT PL currently offering any rent specials?
450 BAYFRONT PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 BAYFRONT PL pet-friendly?
No, 450 BAYFRONT PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 450 BAYFRONT PL offer parking?
No, 450 BAYFRONT PL does not offer parking.
Does 450 BAYFRONT PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 BAYFRONT PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 BAYFRONT PL have a pool?
Yes, 450 BAYFRONT PL has a pool.
Does 450 BAYFRONT PL have accessible units?
No, 450 BAYFRONT PL does not have accessible units.
Does 450 BAYFRONT PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 BAYFRONT PL has units with dishwashers.
