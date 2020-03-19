450 BAYFRONT PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

This downtown Naples 2 bedroom plus den 3 full baths is in the mixed-use community of Bayfront. Picture yourself living in this elegant open floor plan with stunning courtyard and water view. Wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and lovely granite counter tops. The community offers 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, a tennis and 2 pickleball courts, exercise and community rooms and gas barbeque grills. Want to socialize? Step downstairs to enjoy one of the six restaurants, shops, marina and plaza. Stroll down to our famed 5th Ave for more entertainment or catch the sunset at the beach.