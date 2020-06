Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 10th floor 3-bedroom condo in the Solamar Building on Gulf Shore Blvd. Unit is currently furnished, but owner will unfurnish for the right situation. Views of the beach looking south, west and views of the inter-coastal from a second balcony off of the kitchen looking east. Walk to Venetian village. Available April 1st.