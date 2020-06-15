All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4251 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
Location

4251 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16D · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2252 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This is Luxury high-rise living at its finest!This spacious, 2300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo has the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.From the beach to the Venetian Bay, you will see the water from every room.The Living Room offers a couch, club chair with ottoman, large TV., game table, separate sitting areaThe Dining area has a rectangular table with seating for 8+.The Kitchen has upgraded, stainless appliances, granite counters, and bar.The Master Suite has a King Bed walk-in closet, entry to a patio, private bath with two vanities, large tub, and walk-in shower.The 1st Guest Suite has a King bed and private bath with a walk-in shower.The 2nd Guest Suite has Twin beds, balcony overlooking the Gulf and a hall bath with a walk-in shower.The Park Shore Tower building amenities include guard gate entry, 24/7 on-site security, fitness center, TV's, a resort-style pool and spa, bar-b-que area, garage parking and bike racks.Situated just a short walk to Venetian Village and its' shops, restaurants.A short drive to Olde Naples, and its' world-famous dining, as well as an easy drive north to the Mercato shopping area makes this condo a perfect location to enjoy with your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
