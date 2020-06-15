4251 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

This is Luxury high-rise living at its finest!This spacious, 2300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo has the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.From the beach to the Venetian Bay, you will see the water from every room.The Living Room offers a couch, club chair with ottoman, large TV., game table, separate sitting areaThe Dining area has a rectangular table with seating for 8+.The Kitchen has upgraded, stainless appliances, granite counters, and bar.The Master Suite has a King Bed walk-in closet, entry to a patio, private bath with two vanities, large tub, and walk-in shower.The 1st Guest Suite has a King bed and private bath with a walk-in shower.The 2nd Guest Suite has Twin beds, balcony overlooking the Gulf and a hall bath with a walk-in shower.The Park Shore Tower building amenities include guard gate entry, 24/7 on-site security, fitness center, TV's, a resort-style pool and spa, bar-b-que area, garage parking and bike racks.Situated just a short walk to Venetian Village and its' shops, restaurants.A short drive to Olde Naples, and its' world-famous dining, as well as an easy drive north to the Mercato shopping area makes this condo a perfect location to enjoy with your guests.