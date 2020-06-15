4200 Belair LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board sauna

Right in the heart of the Naples area and so close to everything the city has to offer! Totally renovated beauty boasting all luxury modern features and appointments. The owner has spared no expense in the reimagining of this residence. Contemporary style decor combined with rich colors and accessory pieces throughout. All solid surface tiled flooring with area rugs for comfort. The original screened lanai has also been glassed around the exterior and incorporated into the living area, offering an expanded sitting area (with a sleeper sofa provided for any overflow guests) off the living room but still taking advantage of the bright western exposure (plus the exterior glass doors can be opened to allow in fresh breezes). Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a heated pool, poolside sauna, shuffleboard courts & social club room. Conveniently located to fine shopping, dining, entertainment and the beach.