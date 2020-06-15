All apartments in Naples
Naples, FL
4200 Belair LN
4200 Belair LN

4200 Belair Lane · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Belair Lane, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
sauna
Right in the heart of the Naples area and so close to everything the city has to offer! Totally renovated beauty boasting all luxury modern features and appointments. The owner has spared no expense in the reimagining of this residence. Contemporary style decor combined with rich colors and accessory pieces throughout. All solid surface tiled flooring with area rugs for comfort. The original screened lanai has also been glassed around the exterior and incorporated into the living area, offering an expanded sitting area (with a sleeper sofa provided for any overflow guests) off the living room but still taking advantage of the bright western exposure (plus the exterior glass doors can be opened to allow in fresh breezes). Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a heated pool, poolside sauna, shuffleboard courts & social club room. Conveniently located to fine shopping, dining, entertainment and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Belair LN have any available units?
4200 Belair LN has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Belair LN have?
Some of 4200 Belair LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Belair LN currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Belair LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Belair LN pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Belair LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4200 Belair LN offer parking?
No, 4200 Belair LN does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Belair LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 Belair LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Belair LN have a pool?
Yes, 4200 Belair LN has a pool.
Does 4200 Belair LN have accessible units?
No, 4200 Belair LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Belair LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Belair LN has units with dishwashers.
