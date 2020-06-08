4140 Crayton RD

Amenities

Park Shore's best kept secret location. Walk to Venetian Village Shops and restaurants, private Park Shore Beach access. 2nd floor condo is lovely, bright and perfect for your winter months. Queen bed in master, twins in 2nd bedroom. Master has en suite bathroom, large walk in closet. Flexible rental dates available for off season. Flat screen tv in living room and lanai has 3-sides of glass sliding door and is part of the living area. Wonderful breezes. New entrances to units, lovely new landscaping and brick paved driveway are just few of the upgrades. Large community pool overlooks lake.