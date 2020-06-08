All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 4140 Crayton RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
4140 Crayton RD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4140 Crayton RD

4140 Crayton Road · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4140 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D6 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Park Shore's best kept secret location. Walk to Venetian Village Shops and restaurants, private Park Shore Beach access. 2nd floor condo is lovely, bright and perfect for your winter months. Queen bed in master, twins in 2nd bedroom. Master has en suite bathroom, large walk in closet. Flexible rental dates available for off season. Flat screen tv in living room and lanai has 3-sides of glass sliding door and is part of the living area. Wonderful breezes. New entrances to units, lovely new landscaping and brick paved driveway are just few of the upgrades. Large community pool overlooks lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Crayton RD have any available units?
4140 Crayton RD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Crayton RD have?
Some of 4140 Crayton RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Crayton RD currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Crayton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Crayton RD pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Crayton RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4140 Crayton RD offer parking?
No, 4140 Crayton RD does not offer parking.
Does 4140 Crayton RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Crayton RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Crayton RD have a pool?
Yes, 4140 Crayton RD has a pool.
Does 4140 Crayton RD have accessible units?
No, 4140 Crayton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Crayton RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Crayton RD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4140 Crayton RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity