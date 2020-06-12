4058 Crayton RD

Amenities

This updated 2BR+ Den/Sunroom, w/2B in Park Shore Villa is walking distance to community pool and newly revamped clubhouse. Access to Members-only beach with parking pass. The kitchen is totally remodeled in a European contemporary design. Both bathrooms are updated with designer glass sink bowls. The master suite has direct access to the sunroom, large windows and a walk-in closet. Enter the home through a private courtyard where you can also enjoy your morning coffee or outdoor dinner. Neutral decor, wood floors, vaulted ceilings and transom windows add light and ambiance. The enclosed den/sunroom can also be used as a third bedroom for visitors. Large laundry facility in the unit, a split bedroom plan, bright sunroom and an attached garage provide all the comfort needed for a relaxing and fun filled vacation!