Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4058 Crayton RD

4058 Crayton Road · (888) 534-1116
Location

4058 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-3 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This updated 2BR+ Den/Sunroom, w/2B in Park Shore Villa is walking distance to community pool and newly revamped clubhouse. Access to Members-only beach with parking pass. The kitchen is totally remodeled in a European contemporary design. Both bathrooms are updated with designer glass sink bowls. The master suite has direct access to the sunroom, large windows and a walk-in closet. Enter the home through a private courtyard where you can also enjoy your morning coffee or outdoor dinner. Neutral decor, wood floors, vaulted ceilings and transom windows add light and ambiance. The enclosed den/sunroom can also be used as a third bedroom for visitors. Large laundry facility in the unit, a split bedroom plan, bright sunroom and an attached garage provide all the comfort needed for a relaxing and fun filled vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 Crayton RD have any available units?
4058 Crayton RD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 Crayton RD have?
Some of 4058 Crayton RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 Crayton RD currently offering any rent specials?
4058 Crayton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 Crayton RD pet-friendly?
No, 4058 Crayton RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4058 Crayton RD offer parking?
Yes, 4058 Crayton RD does offer parking.
Does 4058 Crayton RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4058 Crayton RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 Crayton RD have a pool?
Yes, 4058 Crayton RD has a pool.
Does 4058 Crayton RD have accessible units?
No, 4058 Crayton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 Crayton RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 Crayton RD has units with dishwashers.
