Naples, FL
4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4051 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
Location

4051 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$11,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Rarely available, Beachfront 2 bedroom/2 bath condo within the La Mer Building on Gulf Shore Blvd. N. This 4th Floor Residence offers beautiful Southwest views of The Gulf and its' white, sandy beach. The Living Room offers a neutral-toned, upholstered couch, a comfortable chair and ottomon, Flat-screen TV/DVD, desk and chair, and accompany tables, lamps. The separate seating area offers a couch and two matching side chairs. The Well equipped Kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters, and eat-in area for 2. The Dining Area has a table and chairs for four. The Master Suite offers a King bed, end tables, lamps, armoire with TV, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk- in shower.The Guest bedroom has a Queen bed, dresser, chair, and private bath with a combination Tub/Shower.The Screened Lanai has a table and chairs, with plenty of room to entertain friends and family, while enjoying Fabulous Sunsets. La Mer offers a Guest Suite, Social Room, Exercise, Tennis, heated Pool/Spa, Security, and much more. Enjoy the short walk across the street to Venetian Village Shops, Restaurants, and Galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
