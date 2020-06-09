All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

4001 Gulf Shore BLVD

4001 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-1678
Location

4001 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$8,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
Step into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home and get drawn to the vast views of the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful beaches of Park Shore!This light and bright unit has recently been completely renovated, complete with all new furniture, cheery décor, custom closets, Hurricane Impact sliding glass doors with electronic window shades on remote control, new cabinets, sinks, and porcelain tile in bathrooms.Master bedroom boasts King bed, flat-screen tv, Gulf views and balcony access.Master bath offers his and hers closets, walk-in shower, plenty of counter space.Guest bedroom offers 2 Twin beds, gulf views, balcony access.Guest bath has ample tub/shower combo, linen closet.Guest Suite can be conveniently closed off with a privacy door.One covered parking space close to building is included.Common laundry room on each floor.Surfsedge sits directly on the beach and offers a walkway for use by Park Shore residents exclusively.The boardwalk stretches approximately 1.5 miles along the beach. Surfsedge offers a 24-hour Front Desk Attendant and Security Guard, Fitness Room, Library, Social Room, pool, hot tub, 2 outdoor grills, beach chairs for residents and tenants, Guest parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have any available units?
4001 Gulf Shore BLVD has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have?
Some of 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Gulf Shore BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD offers parking.
Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD has a pool.
Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Gulf Shore BLVD has units with dishwashers.
