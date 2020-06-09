4001 Gulf Shore BLVD

Amenities

Step into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home and get drawn to the vast views of the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful beaches of Park Shore!This light and bright unit has recently been completely renovated, complete with all new furniture, cheery décor, custom closets, Hurricane Impact sliding glass doors with electronic window shades on remote control, new cabinets, sinks, and porcelain tile in bathrooms.Master bedroom boasts King bed, flat-screen tv, Gulf views and balcony access.Master bath offers his and hers closets, walk-in shower, plenty of counter space.Guest bedroom offers 2 Twin beds, gulf views, balcony access.Guest bath has ample tub/shower combo, linen closet.Guest Suite can be conveniently closed off with a privacy door.One covered parking space close to building is included.Common laundry room on each floor.Surfsedge sits directly on the beach and offers a walkway for use by Park Shore residents exclusively.The boardwalk stretches approximately 1.5 miles along the beach. Surfsedge offers a 24-hour Front Desk Attendant and Security Guard, Fitness Room, Library, Social Room, pool, hot tub, 2 outdoor grills, beach chairs for residents and tenants, Guest parking spaces.