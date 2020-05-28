All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 359 2nd Ave AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
359 2nd Ave AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

359 2nd Ave AVE N

359 2nd Avenue North · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

359 2nd Avenue North, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home, with wonderful Spanish tile throughout, all new furniture, and new carpet in the bedrooms.This home is just 3 blocks to the lovely, white sand beach and the Gulf of Mexico. This charming Olde Naples home is a classic. It has a large living room, family room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room, and lanai.It even boasts a three-car garage! The living area offers two matching couches, coffee table, and built-ins.The family room has two matching pinstriped loveseats, armoire with FLAT-SCREEN TV/DVD player. The dining table is a round glass-topped table for six; the kitchen has all new, stainless steel appliances.The master suite offers a king-size bed, dresser, TV, large master bath with tub & shower, private deck for sunning.The 2nd bedroom has a queen size bed, chair, dresser, and private bath.The 3rd bedroom has twin beds, dresser and bath off the hallway.The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and is fully equipped.All new linens, towels, sheets and comforters. Enjoy the screened lanai overlooking the heated pool.Just a short walk or bike ride to 5th Avenue shops, restaurants, and galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have any available units?
359 2nd Ave AVE N has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have?
Some of 359 2nd Ave AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 2nd Ave AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
359 2nd Ave AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 2nd Ave AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 359 2nd Ave AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 359 2nd Ave AVE N does offer parking.
Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 2nd Ave AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 359 2nd Ave AVE N has a pool.
Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have accessible units?
No, 359 2nd Ave AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 359 2nd Ave AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 2nd Ave AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 359 2nd Ave AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity