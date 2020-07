Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished range

A beach lovers dream! This colorfully furnished 2 bedroom and 2 bath residence is steps from the gorgeous sand and sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy a sweeping Gulf view from this property, while listening to the sounds of the beach during your stay. Well-decorated in tropical Florida style, this condo offers many plush couches and chairs, a formal dining area for 6 and an informal dining overlooking the water. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a master bath en suite and a small office area with desk in a private setting. An adorable guest bedroom and bright guest bathroom complete the home. This property is not to be missed!