3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N

New to market for the 2020 season! Enjoy brand new furnishings, freshly painted and new flooring in this beautiful unit! This 2 bedroom condo has amazing Gulf of Mexico views -- in the heart of paradise!! LOCATION! LOCATION! The Madrid Club is located minutes to Venetian Village, Waterside Shops & 5th Avenue, you are surrounded by some of Naples best shopping and dining. This one has everything you're looking for to start enjoying the Florida lifestyle staycation today. Huge Lanai with awesome views of the Gulf! Spend your days at home relaxing on the oversized lanai watching the sunset, or down by the pool, fishing, grilling out or just enjoying the salt-life. Watch dolphins play right in the backyard or take a short walk across the street to the pristine beaches of Naples. With 2 beach access points across the road, enjoying a walk along the breathtaking shores or taking a refreshing swim in the Gulf of Mexico couldn't be easier. The Madrid Club offers under garage covered parking, a library/fitness center, a newly decorated Bayside Room, an updated Key Fob Access System for the building, BRAND NEW Outdoor Grilling Area and much more. Everything you need is within your reach!