Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N

3430 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (888) 534-1116
Location

3430 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2H · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
New to market for the 2020 season! Enjoy brand new furnishings, freshly painted and new flooring in this beautiful unit! This 2 bedroom condo has amazing Gulf of Mexico views -- in the heart of paradise!! LOCATION! LOCATION! The Madrid Club is located minutes to Venetian Village, Waterside Shops & 5th Avenue, you are surrounded by some of Naples best shopping and dining. This one has everything you're looking for to start enjoying the Florida lifestyle staycation today. Huge Lanai with awesome views of the Gulf! Spend your days at home relaxing on the oversized lanai watching the sunset, or down by the pool, fishing, grilling out or just enjoying the salt-life. Watch dolphins play right in the backyard or take a short walk across the street to the pristine beaches of Naples. With 2 beach access points across the road, enjoying a walk along the breathtaking shores or taking a refreshing swim in the Gulf of Mexico couldn't be easier. The Madrid Club offers under garage covered parking, a library/fitness center, a newly decorated Bayside Room, an updated Key Fob Access System for the building, BRAND NEW Outdoor Grilling Area and much more. Everything you need is within your reach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
