3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. SPECTACULAR GULF VIEW PENTHOUSE CONDO ONE BLOCK from the BEACH, furnished and meticulously maintained. Harborside offers a beautiful POOL, GRILL area, a fitness room, covered parking, bike storage, extra storage, a common boat dock on the bay. You are walking distance to dining and shopping at Venetian Village. Harborside is situation between the GULF and the BAY. Walk across the street to the beach at Verado way and enjoy fabulous sunsets from your own lanai! King size bed in Master and pull out couch in living room . Condominium requires a 90 day minimum lease, no pets.