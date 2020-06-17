All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N

3410 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3410 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. SPECTACULAR GULF VIEW PENTHOUSE CONDO ONE BLOCK from the BEACH, furnished and meticulously maintained. Harborside offers a beautiful POOL, GRILL area, a fitness room, covered parking, bike storage, extra storage, a common boat dock on the bay. You are walking distance to dining and shopping at Venetian Village. Harborside is situation between the GULF and the BAY. Walk across the street to the beach at Verado way and enjoy fabulous sunsets from your own lanai! King size bed in Master and pull out couch in living room . Condominium requires a 90 day minimum lease, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
