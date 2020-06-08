All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 338 4th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
338 4th Avenue North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

338 4th Avenue North

338 4th Avenue North · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

338 4th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 338 4th Avenue North · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
***STUNNING OLDE NAPLES POOL HOME AND WALK TO THE BEACH*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AS7q3ySDM1T

Welcome to your own private and quiet Olde Naples Pool Home with beautiful grounds. Walk only a few blocks to Naples Beach. This home has 5 bedrooms plus a den and 6 baths. Balconies off each bedroom and in the front of the home as well. Guest Suite has its own living area and kitchenette. Large and private outdoor living space overlooking the pool and tranquil gardens. Entertain in this large kitchen with an over sized island and open to the living area. Formal dining room is off the kitchen and large breakfast area looks out to the pool. Walk to 5th Ave for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Rental Rates:
Jan-April: $19,500
Nov, Dec: $18,500
May-Oct: $12,000

(RLNE4773251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 4th Avenue North have any available units?
338 4th Avenue North has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
Is 338 4th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
338 4th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 4th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 338 4th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 338 4th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 338 4th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 338 4th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 4th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 4th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 338 4th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 338 4th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 338 4th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 338 4th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 4th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 4th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 4th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 338 4th Avenue North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity