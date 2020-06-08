338 4th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

***STUNNING OLDE NAPLES POOL HOME AND WALK TO THE BEACH*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AS7q3ySDM1T



Welcome to your own private and quiet Olde Naples Pool Home with beautiful grounds. Walk only a few blocks to Naples Beach. This home has 5 bedrooms plus a den and 6 baths. Balconies off each bedroom and in the front of the home as well. Guest Suite has its own living area and kitchenette. Large and private outdoor living space overlooking the pool and tranquil gardens. Entertain in this large kitchen with an over sized island and open to the living area. Formal dining room is off the kitchen and large breakfast area looks out to the pool. Walk to 5th Ave for shopping, dining and entertainment.



Rental Rates:

Jan-April: $19,500

Nov, Dec: $18,500

May-Oct: $12,000



