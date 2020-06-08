3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

FRESHLY UPDATED for the 2021 Season! This corner condominium offers 2 bedrooms, Den w/pull-out couch,3 baths, with great Gulf and City views. This beachfront condominium offers bamboo floors, oriental carpets, and is decorated in a tasteful, comfortable fashion, using colors of white, neutral tones, blues, and a touch of Asian in the cabinetry and personal touches. The Living Room has a white couch, matching white chair, or, high-back chair, and coordinating tables, and lamps. The Dining Room has a spacious glass-top table, with eight matching chairs, and cabinet. The Den has a taupe-colored pull-out couch, two comfortable upholstered chairs, wet bar, TV, DVD and adjoining Full Bath with Shower. The Master Bedroom has a King-size bed, set in a beautiful wood frame, matching end table, large dresser, armoire with TV, walk-in closet, and updated private bath. Second Bedroom has a "Murphy Bed", TV, computer/desk area with WIFI, closet, and updated private bath. The Lausanne building has remodeled the social rooms/exercise facility, and is very well done. Enjoy the large pool right on the Gulf of Mexico with beautiful views, spa, and grills. Walk to Venetian Village!