3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:17 AM

3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N

3115 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
Location

3115 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211S · Avail. now

$11,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
FRESHLY UPDATED for the 2021 Season! This corner condominium offers 2 bedrooms, Den w/pull-out couch,3 baths, with great Gulf and City views. This beachfront condominium offers bamboo floors, oriental carpets, and is decorated in a tasteful, comfortable fashion, using colors of white, neutral tones, blues, and a touch of Asian in the cabinetry and personal touches. The Living Room has a white couch, matching white chair, or, high-back chair, and coordinating tables, and lamps. The Dining Room has a spacious glass-top table, with eight matching chairs, and cabinet. The Den has a taupe-colored pull-out couch, two comfortable upholstered chairs, wet bar, TV, DVD and adjoining Full Bath with Shower. The Master Bedroom has a King-size bed, set in a beautiful wood frame, matching end table, large dresser, armoire with TV, walk-in closet, and updated private bath. Second Bedroom has a "Murphy Bed", TV, computer/desk area with WIFI, closet, and updated private bath. The Lausanne building has remodeled the social rooms/exercise facility, and is very well done. Enjoy the large pool right on the Gulf of Mexico with beautiful views, spa, and grills. Walk to Venetian Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
