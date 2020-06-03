3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

Mediterranean style Renovated two bedrooms villa on the ground floor next to the pool and comes with a covered parking space. Amenities at Holly Greens Villa include a bay front community swimming pool, bicycle storage and a BBQ and picnic area. There is also a large courtyard for residents to use. In addition, there are boat slips available and the community provides boating access to the Gulf of Mexico. The beach is located across the street from Holly Greens Villa. Holly Greens Villa is located off Gulf Shore Boulevard North, with views of Outer Doctors Bay, in Naples, Florida. This community is north of Harbour Drive.