All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 PM

3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N

3070 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3070 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Mediterranean style Renovated two bedrooms villa on the ground floor next to the pool and comes with a covered parking space. Amenities at Holly Greens Villa include a bay front community swimming pool, bicycle storage and a BBQ and picnic area. There is also a large courtyard for residents to use. In addition, there are boat slips available and the community provides boating access to the Gulf of Mexico. The beach is located across the street from Holly Greens Villa. Holly Greens Villa is located off Gulf Shore Boulevard North, with views of Outer Doctors Bay, in Naples, Florida. This community is north of Harbour Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3070 Gulf Shore BLVD N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity