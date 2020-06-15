260 Champney Bay CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BOAT DOCK! BEACH ACCESS IS STEPS AWAY! The open living spaces, graceful curved staircase, marble and hardwood flooring and original art work throughout the house are lovely amenities. French doors from the living room, the family room and the downstairs master bedroom all open to the shaded lanai with dining table; adjacent is a stone pool deck where a heated pool offers full day sun. It is only a short walk to the pristine private gated beach. Spacious rooms include: living room; dining room; family room; two master suites, two guest bedrooms; powder room; kitchen; laundry room and garage.The 2nd Floor Master Suite is private and offers a balcony. The bath has his and hers closets, a glass paneled walk in shower, jacuzzi, toilet closet, and separate vanities. The 2rst Floor Master Suite is located off the living room, and has A private bath with double vanity, tub, separate shower, toilet closet, and walk-in closet. The cheerful twin - bed rooms share a large bathroom. The Dining Area has a round, inlaid dining table, seating 8 +. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinetry, Jerusalem stone counter tops, hickory hardwood floors and a bar area.