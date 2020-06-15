All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

260 Champney Bay CT

260 Champney Bay Court · (239) 325-3516
Location

260 Champney Bay Court, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$28,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BOAT DOCK! BEACH ACCESS IS STEPS AWAY! The open living spaces, graceful curved staircase, marble and hardwood flooring and original art work throughout the house are lovely amenities. French doors from the living room, the family room and the downstairs master bedroom all open to the shaded lanai with dining table; adjacent is a stone pool deck where a heated pool offers full day sun. It is only a short walk to the pristine private gated beach. Spacious rooms include: living room; dining room; family room; two master suites, two guest bedrooms; powder room; kitchen; laundry room and garage.The 2nd Floor Master Suite is private and offers a balcony. The bath has his and hers closets, a glass paneled walk in shower, jacuzzi, toilet closet, and separate vanities. The 2rst Floor Master Suite is located off the living room, and has A private bath with double vanity, tub, separate shower, toilet closet, and walk-in closet. The cheerful twin - bed rooms share a large bathroom. The Dining Area has a round, inlaid dining table, seating 8 +. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinetry, Jerusalem stone counter tops, hickory hardwood floors and a bar area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Champney Bay CT have any available units?
260 Champney Bay CT has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Champney Bay CT have?
Some of 260 Champney Bay CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Champney Bay CT currently offering any rent specials?
260 Champney Bay CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Champney Bay CT pet-friendly?
No, 260 Champney Bay CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 260 Champney Bay CT offer parking?
Yes, 260 Champney Bay CT does offer parking.
Does 260 Champney Bay CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Champney Bay CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Champney Bay CT have a pool?
Yes, 260 Champney Bay CT has a pool.
Does 260 Champney Bay CT have accessible units?
No, 260 Champney Bay CT does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Champney Bay CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Champney Bay CT has units with dishwashers.
