Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Yacht Harbor Manor, This Amazing waterfront property has been completely renovated and impeccably decorated in elegant classic chic. Guests can walk across the street to the Gulf of Mexico for Sunsets or enjoy Sunrises over the bay from your en-glassed Lanai. This lovely, light and bright first floor unit on Moorings Bay offers updated kitchen and baths, master bedroom fetchers a king sized bed and queen in the guest. Located within a bike ride to dining and shopping at Venetian Village or enjoy a cocktail on the dock or around the pool. MO YH S-6