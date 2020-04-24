All apartments in Naples
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N

2400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3515
Location

2400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-3 · Avail. now

$12,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Live the high life in this prestigious Admiralty Point Penthouse with 9' ceilings, amazing Gulf view and a very large screened lanai accessible from both the living areas and the master suite. The 2-bedroom plus den with sleeper sofa property offers a king bed in the master and twins in the guest, if you insist on working on your vacation you have a private office to with High-speed internet. All new Kitchen being completed October 2019 (Photos to follow)
Enjoy all the outstanding amenities at Admiralty Point, including 2 pools, a kiddie pool, 2 spas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 fitness rooms, tennis courts and direct private beach access, all within a 10-acre gated & guarded compound with a common elevator, A fabulous place for your perfect vacation! Close to beautiful Venetian Village with boutiques, fine dining and boat, kayak and paddle-board rental and a short drive to 5th Ave in Old Naples. 90 day Minimum Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
