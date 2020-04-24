2400 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities
Live the high life in this prestigious Admiralty Point Penthouse with 9' ceilings, amazing Gulf view and a very large screened lanai accessible from both the living areas and the master suite. The 2-bedroom plus den with sleeper sofa property offers a king bed in the master and twins in the guest, if you insist on working on your vacation you have a private office to with High-speed internet. All new Kitchen being completed October 2019 (Photos to follow)
Enjoy all the outstanding amenities at Admiralty Point, including 2 pools, a kiddie pool, 2 spas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 fitness rooms, tennis courts and direct private beach access, all within a 10-acre gated & guarded compound with a common elevator, A fabulous place for your perfect vacation! Close to beautiful Venetian Village with boutiques, fine dining and boat, kayak and paddle-board rental and a short drive to 5th Ave in Old Naples. 90 day Minimum Rental.