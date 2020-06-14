All apartments in Naples
1824 Crayton RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:17 AM

1824 Crayton RD

1824 Crayton Road · (239) 325-3516
Location

1824 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34102
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
OPEN FOR 2021 SEASON!! Pet Welcome! This is the best deal in Naples! This elegant and refined home offers 3,200 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms, plus a den with a pull-out queen couch, 3-full baths and 3-car garage. A wonderful location within the Moorings. A private beach to enjoy. Offering a bright and open floor plan with Chef's kitchen, Wet bar with wine cooler, Marble and Wood flooring and more! Interior features include Formal living and dining rooms, tray ceilings, dual fireplace, walk-in closets, Flat Screen T.V.'s and custom decor. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with the outdoor kitchen , (saltwater) Pool, and Spa. This house is a perfect location for easy accessibility to the 5th Ave. and Third Street Shops and Restaurants, as well as the Venetian Village and Waterside amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Crayton RD have any available units?
1824 Crayton RD has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Crayton RD have?
Some of 1824 Crayton RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Crayton RD currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Crayton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Crayton RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Crayton RD is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Crayton RD offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Crayton RD does offer parking.
Does 1824 Crayton RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Crayton RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Crayton RD have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Crayton RD has a pool.
Does 1824 Crayton RD have accessible units?
No, 1824 Crayton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Crayton RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Crayton RD has units with dishwashers.
