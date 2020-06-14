1824 Crayton RD

Amenities

OPEN FOR 2021 SEASON!! Pet Welcome! This is the best deal in Naples! This elegant and refined home offers 3,200 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms, plus a den with a pull-out queen couch, 3-full baths and 3-car garage. A wonderful location within the Moorings. A private beach to enjoy. Offering a bright and open floor plan with Chef's kitchen, Wet bar with wine cooler, Marble and Wood flooring and more! Interior features include Formal living and dining rooms, tray ceilings, dual fireplace, walk-in closets, Flat Screen T.V.'s and custom decor. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with the outdoor kitchen , (saltwater) Pool, and Spa. This house is a perfect location for easy accessibility to the 5th Ave. and Third Street Shops and Restaurants, as well as the Venetian Village and Waterside amenities.