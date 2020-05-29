1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

Enjoy Gulf views from every room of this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath beachfront condo! Relax in the sun room that overlooks the beach and pool while enjoying Gulf breezes, morning breakfast and evening cocktails. Updates include solid hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, extra-large dual-sink, tile backsplash, and side-by-side refrigerator. The spacious kitchen allows for creative cooking and is open to the dining and living areas. The master bedroom offers a King bed, large, wall-mounted t.v., exercise bike, sitting area, and a desk, all separate from the large walk-in closet and master bath with two sinks and walk-in shower. Open floor plan includes a large Living room with sectional and big screen t.v., next to the Dining area that seats six, and a game closet. Guest bedroom includes a queen bed and trundle, t.v., two closets, and private access to the guest bath. Newly added dry bar also! Gulf side pool and Beach house to boot, including 2 saunas. Beach chairs available. Covered parking space. Secure building with on-site Manager. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in beautiful south Naples.