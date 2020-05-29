All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:57 AM

1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N

1717 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 289-0135
Location

1717 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34102
Coquina Sands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Enjoy Gulf views from every room of this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath beachfront condo! Relax in the sun room that overlooks the beach and pool while enjoying Gulf breezes, morning breakfast and evening cocktails.  Updates  include solid hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, extra-large dual-sink, tile backsplash, and side-by-side refrigerator.  The spacious kitchen allows for creative cooking and is open to the dining and living areas.  The master bedroom offers a King bed, large, wall-mounted t.v., exercise bike, sitting area, and a desk, all separate from the large walk-in closet and master bath with two sinks and walk-in shower.  Open floor plan includes a large Living room with sectional and big screen t.v., next to the Dining area that seats six, and a game closet.  Guest bedroom includes a queen bed and trundle, t.v., two closets, and private access to the guest bath.  Newly added dry bar also!  Gulf side pool and Beach house to boot, including 2 saunas.  Beach chairs available.  Covered parking space.  Secure building with on-site Manager.  Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in beautiful south Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have units with dishwashers.
