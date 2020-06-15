All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 154 17th AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
154 17th AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

154 17th AVE S

154 17th Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

154 17th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Aqualane Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$38,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
"Blue Landing Pad" is a newly built house, centrally located, a half block to the beach. Top of the line upscale finishes, while maintaining a comfortable coastal cottage feel. Enjoy a short 3 minute walk to the beach. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, granite counters, upscale appliances, a French Stove, double wall ovens, bar area with stools, and is well inventoried. The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, quality linens, dresser, sitting area, walk-in closet, with a safe, easy access to the pool/lanai, and spacious private bath with a walk-in shower, soothing tub, double sinks, and make-up table. The Downstairs Guest Suite has queen bed, quality linens, dresser, private bath with a walk-in shower. There is a living area as well offering a comfortable day couch/trundle, card table and chairs, extra seating, armoire with TV. Bonus room has two Trundle Beds, Large TV, and is a pleasant area in the house for guests to stay. Beautiful southern views overlooking the lake, lovely sunset views. A rare jewel in Naples. Perfect to entertain friends and family, plenty of space, an easy walk or bike-ride to "3rd Street" and "5th Avenue" restaurants, shops. ** Also Available weekly **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 17th AVE S have any available units?
154 17th AVE S has a unit available for $38,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 17th AVE S have?
Some of 154 17th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 17th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
154 17th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 17th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 154 17th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 154 17th AVE S offer parking?
No, 154 17th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 154 17th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 17th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 17th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 154 17th AVE S has a pool.
Does 154 17th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 154 17th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 154 17th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 17th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 154 17th AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity