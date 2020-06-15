154 17th AVE S

Amenities

"Blue Landing Pad" is a newly built house, centrally located, a half block to the beach. Top of the line upscale finishes, while maintaining a comfortable coastal cottage feel. Enjoy a short 3 minute walk to the beach. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, granite counters, upscale appliances, a French Stove, double wall ovens, bar area with stools, and is well inventoried. The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, quality linens, dresser, sitting area, walk-in closet, with a safe, easy access to the pool/lanai, and spacious private bath with a walk-in shower, soothing tub, double sinks, and make-up table. The Downstairs Guest Suite has queen bed, quality linens, dresser, private bath with a walk-in shower. There is a living area as well offering a comfortable day couch/trundle, card table and chairs, extra seating, armoire with TV. Bonus room has two Trundle Beds, Large TV, and is a pleasant area in the house for guests to stay. Beautiful southern views overlooking the lake, lovely sunset views. A rare jewel in Naples. Perfect to entertain friends and family, plenty of space, an easy walk or bike-ride to "3rd Street" and "5th Avenue" restaurants, shops. ** Also Available weekly **