Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:47 PM

15 Sabre LN

15 Sabre Lane · (239) 289-1351
Location

15 Sabre Lane, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3435 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles. Located just across Gordon Drive, is a beach walk easement for Sabre Cay residents leading to what are, perhaps, some of Naples' most beautiful and quiet stretches of beach. A delightfully bright and spacious pool lanai acts as the nucleus of the home, offering light and graceful transitions from outdoors to the interior of the home. The first floor consists of three bedrooms, including the master suite, a large family room, well-equipped open kitchen, and dining area, while the second level, accessible from the interior of the home or by its own separate outdoor access, provides a large living area, kitchenette, and bedroom with en-suite bath, ideal for visiting family or guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Sabre LN have any available units?
15 Sabre LN has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Sabre LN have?
Some of 15 Sabre LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Sabre LN currently offering any rent specials?
15 Sabre LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Sabre LN pet-friendly?
No, 15 Sabre LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 15 Sabre LN offer parking?
No, 15 Sabre LN does not offer parking.
Does 15 Sabre LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Sabre LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Sabre LN have a pool?
Yes, 15 Sabre LN has a pool.
Does 15 Sabre LN have accessible units?
No, 15 Sabre LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Sabre LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Sabre LN has units with dishwashers.
