15 Sabre LN

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles. Located just across Gordon Drive, is a beach walk easement for Sabre Cay residents leading to what are, perhaps, some of Naples' most beautiful and quiet stretches of beach. A delightfully bright and spacious pool lanai acts as the nucleus of the home, offering light and graceful transitions from outdoors to the interior of the home. The first floor consists of three bedrooms, including the master suite, a large family room, well-equipped open kitchen, and dining area, while the second level, accessible from the interior of the home or by its own separate outdoor access, provides a large living area, kitchenette, and bedroom with en-suite bath, ideal for visiting family or guests.