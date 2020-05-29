All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1400 Osprey AVE

1400 Osprey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Osprey Avenue, Naples, FL 34102
Royal Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning Golden Shores pool home on a canal!This 4 bedroom, 3 bath property features a stylish well furnished, well equipped interior sure to please the most particular of customers.Enjoy a pool deck with brick paver surface while swimming in the pool and spa, relax on the chaise lounges or enjoy lunch at the outdoor dining table.The kitchen features walnut cabinetry, stainless appliances, plus counter space for casual dining and a large dining table for eight. The living room is furnished with an extra-large leather sectional couch, matching accent chairs and a mounted flat screen TV. The master suite offers a king bed, TV and patio access. Master bath with a walk in shower, a large soaking tub, and dual sinks. In addition, this split floor plan home offers three guest bedrooms, each with queen beds. This home has a two car garage and is located located a short drive, or bike ride to Naples famous 5th Ave South for dining, restaurants, theater, specialty shopping, and of course-the beach!Closer yet, Naples Bay Resort, Tin City and Bayfront, offering on-site dining, boat tours, boat, kayak and paddle board rentals, shopping and site seeing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Osprey AVE have any available units?
1400 Osprey AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Osprey AVE have?
Some of 1400 Osprey AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Osprey AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Osprey AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Osprey AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Osprey AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1400 Osprey AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Osprey AVE does offer parking.
Does 1400 Osprey AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Osprey AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Osprey AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Osprey AVE has a pool.
Does 1400 Osprey AVE have accessible units?
No, 1400 Osprey AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Osprey AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Osprey AVE has units with dishwashers.
