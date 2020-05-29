1400 Osprey AVE

Amenities

Stunning Golden Shores pool home on a canal!This 4 bedroom, 3 bath property features a stylish well furnished, well equipped interior sure to please the most particular of customers.Enjoy a pool deck with brick paver surface while swimming in the pool and spa, relax on the chaise lounges or enjoy lunch at the outdoor dining table.The kitchen features walnut cabinetry, stainless appliances, plus counter space for casual dining and a large dining table for eight. The living room is furnished with an extra-large leather sectional couch, matching accent chairs and a mounted flat screen TV. The master suite offers a king bed, TV and patio access. Master bath with a walk in shower, a large soaking tub, and dual sinks. In addition, this split floor plan home offers three guest bedrooms, each with queen beds. This home has a two car garage and is located located a short drive, or bike ride to Naples famous 5th Ave South for dining, restaurants, theater, specialty shopping, and of course-the beach!Closer yet, Naples Bay Resort, Tin City and Bayfront, offering on-site dining, boat tours, boat, kayak and paddle board rentals, shopping and site seeing.