1333 Mandarin RD

What a location! Walk to all: just a short stroll to the beach, Lowdermilk Park and a few minutes drive to the shops and restaurants of 5th. Also nearby is the Naples Beach Hotel. This exceptional highly desirable Coquina Sands residence (West of US 41) exudes warmth and charm. The large 1/2 acre manicured lot frames this single-level home boasting a circle driveway and beautifully appointed interior: light-infused living areas, dramatic vaulted ceilings, marble flooring throughout, custom moldings dressing every room. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Chef's kitchen with solid surface countertops. French doors open to an expansive fenced back yard-behold the newly finished pool and 8 jet spa surrounded by custom designed travertine decking. The salt water pool/spa is heated by a fast heating propane system-controlled from your iPhone or tablet. Note the large master suite with access to the pool/spa and two additional attractive bedrooms. Enclosed lanai accented with wood flooring and wood ceiling. Laundry room with cabinetry and folding area. Another bonus-oversized finished 2 car side entry garage. Ultimate rental for those desiring quality, style and serenity.