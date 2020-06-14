All apartments in Naples
1333 Mandarin RD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1333 Mandarin RD

1333 Mandarin Road · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 Mandarin Road, Naples, FL 34102
Coquina Sands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
What a location! Walk to all: just a short stroll to the beach, Lowdermilk Park and a few minutes drive to the shops and restaurants of 5th. Also nearby is the Naples Beach Hotel. This exceptional highly desirable Coquina Sands residence (West of US 41) exudes warmth and charm. The large 1/2 acre manicured lot frames this single-level home boasting a circle driveway and beautifully appointed interior: light-infused living areas, dramatic vaulted ceilings, marble flooring throughout, custom moldings dressing every room. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Chef's kitchen with solid surface countertops. French doors open to an expansive fenced back yard-behold the newly finished pool and 8 jet spa surrounded by custom designed travertine decking. The salt water pool/spa is heated by a fast heating propane system-controlled from your iPhone or tablet. Note the large master suite with access to the pool/spa and two additional attractive bedrooms. Enclosed lanai accented with wood flooring and wood ceiling. Laundry room with cabinetry and folding area. Another bonus-oversized finished 2 car side entry garage. Ultimate rental for those desiring quality, style and serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Mandarin RD have any available units?
1333 Mandarin RD has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Mandarin RD have?
Some of 1333 Mandarin RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Mandarin RD currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Mandarin RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Mandarin RD pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Mandarin RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1333 Mandarin RD offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Mandarin RD does offer parking.
Does 1333 Mandarin RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Mandarin RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Mandarin RD have a pool?
Yes, 1333 Mandarin RD has a pool.
Does 1333 Mandarin RD have accessible units?
No, 1333 Mandarin RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Mandarin RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Mandarin RD has units with dishwashers.
