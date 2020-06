Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Quaint 1/1 near downtown Mount Dora. All tile floors and built-in organization in the master bedroom. Includes a shared storage shed with wood panels for hurricanes, as well as a small laundry room at the end of the carport with a washer and dryer.