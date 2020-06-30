214 PINECREST ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

ount Dora! Cute home on corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has wood floors in the living area and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has eat in area with French doors leading to screened porch overlooking the private landscaped backyard. Split bedroom plan & Master has walk in closet. 2 car garage and just a short distance from downtown's waterfront, marina & restaurants. Convenient location close to the new 429 expressway for an easy commute to Orlando areas and airport. Lawn maintenance included!