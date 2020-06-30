All apartments in Mount Dora
214 PINECREST ROAD

214 Pinecrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

214 Pinecrest Road, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ount Dora! Cute home on corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has wood floors in the living area and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has eat in area with French doors leading to screened porch overlooking the private landscaped backyard. Split bedroom plan & Master has walk in closet. 2 car garage and just a short distance from downtown's waterfront, marina & restaurants. Convenient location close to the new 429 expressway for an easy commute to Orlando areas and airport. Lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have any available units?
214 PINECREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 214 PINECREST ROAD have?
Some of 214 PINECREST ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 PINECREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
214 PINECREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 PINECREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 214 PINECREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 214 PINECREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 PINECREST ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 214 PINECREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 214 PINECREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 PINECREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 PINECREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 PINECREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

