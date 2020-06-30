1430 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1208237



Take $500 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020. The rooms are spacious and filled with natural light from the many windows that offer a view of the private treed backyard. The home has a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has sliding doors for lanai access and has an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a shower and separate garden tub and two walk in closets. The family room has a built in wall for entertainment and sliding doors that disappear into the wall for an open view of the lanai. The 22 x 19 lanai is covered and screened. There is a two-car garage (measuring approximately 20 x 21). The home overlooks a wooded area with the golf course just beyond the trees. Minutes away from historic downtown Mount Dora with restaurants, galleries and charming shops and a marina and is less than an hour's drive to the Orlando International Airport. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Sweeping view,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Enclosed Lanai,No cats,Dogs ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.