Mount Dora, FL
1430 Edgewater Drive
Last updated April 28 2020

1430 Edgewater Drive

1430 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Edgewater Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1208237

Take $500 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020. The rooms are spacious and filled with natural light from the many windows that offer a view of the private treed backyard. The home has a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has sliding doors for lanai access and has an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a shower and separate garden tub and two walk in closets. The family room has a built in wall for entertainment and sliding doors that disappear into the wall for an open view of the lanai. The 22 x 19 lanai is covered and screened. There is a two-car garage (measuring approximately 20 x 21). The home overlooks a wooded area with the golf course just beyond the trees. Minutes away from historic downtown Mount Dora with restaurants, galleries and charming shops and a marina and is less than an hour's drive to the Orlando International Airport. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Sweeping view,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Enclosed Lanai,No cats,Dogs ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
1430 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1430 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 1430 Edgewater Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Edgewater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

