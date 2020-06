Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home features a split floor plan, tile, and carpet throughout, a guest bath with a tub/shower combo, and the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with shower. The kitchen features a closet pantry and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care is taken care of for you. Pets approved on a case by case basis-non-aggressive. The exterior will be painted soon just waiting on HOA to approve the color.