Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home is waiting for you! Featuring vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, this open floor plan offers an extra large kitchen and dining area that connects to a great room. You will also enjoy a very large master suite with dual vanity sinks and large walk in closet with custom organizers. Other features include a split bedroom layout, fenced yard, two car garage in a lovely neighborhood. Don't wait, this will not last.