903 Arbor Hill Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Minneola - 3/2 in the heart of Minneola! Tile floors throughout. Great room, Dining area, double garage, split plan, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, Utility sink in garage, screened foyer, large glass enclosed porch. New tile in hall bathroom shower, new interior paint. Exterior of house scheduled to be painted.



Have Pets? Some properties are negotiable on allowing pets, depending on size, breed, number, etc. Let's talk!



Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.



(RLNE5736449)