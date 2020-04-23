All apartments in Minneola
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

878 High Pointe Circle

878 High Pointe Circle · (321) 804-8114
Location

878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL 34715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,958

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook. The back pool area is private in for your convenience while the backyard has lovely landscaping to enjoy. The bedrooms have carpeting while the common areas are tile and wood laminate. Conveniently located near the new Minneola turnpike interchange. Located in High Pointe subdivision and is on the border of Minneola and Clermont.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 High Pointe Circle have any available units?
878 High Pointe Circle has a unit available for $1,958 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 878 High Pointe Circle have?
Some of 878 High Pointe Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 High Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
878 High Pointe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 High Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 High Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 878 High Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 High Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 878 High Pointe Circle has a pool.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 878 High Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 High Pointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 878 High Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 878 High Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
