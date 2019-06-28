All apartments in Minneola
420 BRAMBLE WAY

420 Bramble Way · No Longer Available
Location

420 Bramble Way, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean & nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, split floor plan, ceiling fans, upgrades including efficient A/C system, nice laundry room, double sliders to screen porch and fully fenced back & side yards. Backyard showcases patio with 'coolaroo' sunshade for outside entertaining -overlooking row of beautiful bamboo across the back of property for privacy and beauty. 2 car garage, mature landscaping and amazing neighbors. All 1/2 mile to Lake Minneola High School and other desirable Lake county schools. Close to shopping, hospital, major roads, Lake-Sumter Community College and UCF extension, Clermont Chain of Lakes, and South Lake and West Orange Bike Trails. Quiet neighborhood -look and you will love.... Available August 1st. Serious inquiries only please; income, credit, background, and prior rental references checks required. Minimum one year lease. First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis only and please -no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

