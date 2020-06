Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent. Featuring 2 off street parking spaces, large walk in closet in master, indoor laundry room equipped with full size hookups, ceiling fans throughout, and granite countertops in kitchen, this property is just what you are looking for. Only 2.3 miles to new FL Turnpike Entrance, this property is located in an established neighborhood close to desired Minneola schools. Call today to setup your showing.