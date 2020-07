Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan carpet range

BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2BA HOME BOASTING ALMOST 1600 SQ FT! OPEN & SPLIT FLOORPLAN, THIS HOME IS MOVE--IN READY. EAT-IN KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, INSIDE LAUNDRY, PLANT SHELF, PLUS MORE! 2 CAR GARAGE, PLUS A SIX CAR-LONG DRIVEWAY. NO REAR NEIGHBORS. CONVENIENT TO HWY's 27, 50 AND THE FLA TURNPIKE. HOME IN PROCESS OF BEING REPAINTED AND CARPET REPLACED. DON'T MISS THIS ADORABLE HOME.