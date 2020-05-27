1512 FINCHBURG STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, Like New 4/2.5 Home in the Ardmore Reserve Community in Minneola! The outside has great curb appeal featuring paver driveway and nice landscaping. Inside has tile through out the first floor except there's beautiful wood flooring in the Dining Room. The Kitchen is spacious with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, eating space and open to the Living Room. There's a half bath downstairs too. Upstairs you will find a nice Loft area, three bedrooms, full bath with dual sinks and tub/shower and laundry room which includes washer and dyer. The Master Suite has plenty of space and the bathroom features dual sinks, walk in shower with digital temperature settings, rain shower head plus body spray, bathtub and walk in closet. There are several linen closets through out for extra storage. The backyard is great! It is a nice lot with larger backyard than most in the neighborhood and is partially fenced. This home is in an excellent location and walking distance to the gorgeous resort-like zero entry pool! Close to schools, shopping, Hospital, Restaurants, Turnpike and major Highways!