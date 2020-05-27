All apartments in Minneola
1512 FINCHBURG STREET
1512 FINCHBURG STREET

1512 Finchburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Finchburg Street, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, Like New 4/2.5 Home in the Ardmore Reserve Community in Minneola! The outside has great curb appeal featuring paver driveway and nice landscaping. Inside has tile through out the first floor except there's beautiful wood flooring in the Dining Room. The Kitchen is spacious with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, eating space and open to the Living Room. There's a half bath downstairs too. Upstairs you will find a nice Loft area, three bedrooms, full bath with dual sinks and tub/shower and laundry room which includes washer and dyer. The Master Suite has plenty of space and the bathroom features dual sinks, walk in shower with digital temperature settings, rain shower head plus body spray, bathtub and walk in closet. There are several linen closets through out for extra storage. The backyard is great! It is a nice lot with larger backyard than most in the neighborhood and is partially fenced. This home is in an excellent location and walking distance to the gorgeous resort-like zero entry pool! Close to schools, shopping, Hospital, Restaurants, Turnpike and major Highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have any available units?
1512 FINCHBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have?
Some of 1512 FINCHBURG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 FINCHBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1512 FINCHBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 FINCHBURG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET offers parking.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET has a pool.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 FINCHBURG STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 FINCHBURG STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

