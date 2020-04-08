Amenities

1331 Rain Forest Lane Available 05/01/20 Oak Valley - 4/2 with lawn care included. Available May 1, 2020. Large family room and separate Dining room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Both bathrooms completely upgraded. Inside laundry leading out to the over sized two car garage. Covered back patio opens to the screen enclosed pool. Fenced backyard. One small to medium sized dog may be considered. No cats



To schedule a showing call/text Renee at 352-636-1192



No Cats Allowed



