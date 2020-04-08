All apartments in Minneola
1331 Rain Forest Lane
1331 Rain Forest Lane

1331 Rain Forest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Rain Forest Ln, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1331 Rain Forest Lane Available 05/01/20 Oak Valley - 4/2 with lawn care included. Available May 1, 2020. Large family room and separate Dining room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Both bathrooms completely upgraded. Inside laundry leading out to the over sized two car garage. Covered back patio opens to the screen enclosed pool. Fenced backyard. One small to medium sized dog may be considered. No cats

To schedule a showing call/text Renee at 352-636-1192

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5594938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have any available units?
1331 Rain Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have?
Some of 1331 Rain Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Rain Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Rain Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Rain Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Rain Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Rain Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Rain Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Rain Forest Lane has a pool.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1331 Rain Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Rain Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Rain Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Rain Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

