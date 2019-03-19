1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live in a beautiful family oriented neighborhood within Minneola, Florida. This is a very nicely maintained 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Nice kitchen with basic appliances, newly installed laminate flooring in Living Room area and Master Bedroom. Open floor plan where kitchen is open to the living room. Freshly painted exterior for added curb appeal. Large backyard, quiet neighbors. Washer and dryer included. Close to everything. A short distance to route 27 and a short drive to Highway 50. Ten minutes to shopping and dining and the heart of Clermont and Minneola.