1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE

1133 Hill Mount Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in a beautiful family oriented neighborhood within Minneola, Florida. This is a very nicely maintained 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Nice kitchen with basic appliances, newly installed laminate flooring in Living Room area and Master Bedroom. Open floor plan where kitchen is open to the living room. Freshly painted exterior for added curb appeal. Large backyard, quiet neighbors. Washer and dryer included. Close to everything. A short distance to route 27 and a short drive to Highway 50. Ten minutes to shopping and dining and the heart of Clermont and Minneola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have any available units?
1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have?
Some of 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 HILL MOUNT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
