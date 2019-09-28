All apartments in Minneola
1109 BREEZY KNOLL STREET

1109 Breezy Knoll Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Breezy Knoll Street, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
READY FOR 10/1/2019 NOT available for showings until 2nd week of September. It's a GUARANTEE 7 MONTH LEASE TERM NOT 12. If owners decided to extend pass the 7 months they will notify 30 days before.DON'T MISS OUT on Living in Minneola in this beautiful BIG 4 bedroom 2 Bath POOL home with 3 car garage that sits on a large corner lot. Enjoy your fenced in back yard while relaxing in your 14 X 14 covered lanai and screened in pool. Best part is LAWN CARE AND POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED in the rent! The master bedroom has a door leading right out to the pool for easy access. Master also has a large garden tub with jets to soak in, separate shower, separate dual sinks and WALK IN HIS & HER CLOSET making it the perfect master suite. 2nd bathroom features a door that leads right out to the pool. NO CARPET!!! Tile and laminate wood flooring in the entire house. Washer & Dyer included as well. Make it your home it won’t last. Available Oct 1st. Taking applications now $50 application fee per adult (anyone 18+) For additional information message me DO NOT DISTURB tenants. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

