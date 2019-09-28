1109 BREEZY KNOLL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

READY FOR 10/1/2019 NOT available for showings until 2nd week of September. It's a GUARANTEE 7 MONTH LEASE TERM NOT 12. If owners decided to extend pass the 7 months they will notify 30 days before.DON'T MISS OUT on Living in Minneola in this beautiful BIG 4 bedroom 2 Bath POOL home with 3 car garage that sits on a large corner lot. Enjoy your fenced in back yard while relaxing in your 14 X 14 covered lanai and screened in pool. Best part is LAWN CARE AND POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED in the rent! The master bedroom has a door leading right out to the pool for easy access. Master also has a large garden tub with jets to soak in, separate shower, separate dual sinks and WALK IN HIS & HER CLOSET making it the perfect master suite. 2nd bathroom features a door that leads right out to the pool. NO CARPET!!! Tile and laminate wood flooring in the entire house. Washer & Dyer included as well. Make it your home it won’t last. Available Oct 1st. Taking applications now $50 application fee per adult (anyone 18+) For additional information message me DO NOT DISTURB tenants. Thank you!